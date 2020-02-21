Aircraft Refurbishing Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 5% by 2029 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- With having published myriads of reports for global clients, Future Market Insights exhibits its expertise in the market research field. Our dedicated crew of professionals ride the wave of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, to project the adoption pattern and consumption trends regarding the market. A three-step quality check process - data collection, triangulation, and validation – is paramount while assuring the authenticity of the information captured.



Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Report



The latest business intelligence study by FMI suggests that the global market size of Aircraft Refurbishing reached ~US$ 4.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to register ~US$ 4.4 Bn by the 2019 with a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2029. The research study focuses on the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends impacting the Aircraft Refurbishing market.



All the relevant vendors running in the Aircraft Refurbishing market are examined based on market share and product footprint. Key players include, Gulfstream Aerospace Ltd, JAMCO America, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. The data associated with each market player includes:



Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Aircraft Type -wise Segmentation Assessment:



Large body aircraft

Wide body aircraft

Narrow body aircraft

Refurbishing -wise Segmentation Assessment:



VIP cabin refurbishing

Commercial cabin refurbishing



Regional Analysis



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

APEJ

The Aircraft Refurbishing market research also takes into account the important countries that hold significant share in the respective regions, such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA among others.



