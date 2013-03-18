Aircraft Refurbishing Market to Grow $4.3 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 7.0%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- According to a new market research report, ‘Aircraft Refurbishing Market (Commercial, Cargo And Business Aircrafts) (2012 - 2017)", published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total aircraft refurbishing market is expected to reach $4.3 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 7.0%.



Browse

- 101 market data tables

- 101 figures/charts

- 204 pages and in-depth TOC on “Aircraft Refurbishing Market”



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=922



Browse 101 market tables and 101 figures spread through 204 pages and in-depth TOC on “Aircraft Refurbishing Market (Commercial, Cargo And Business Aircrafts) (2012 - 2017)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-refurbishing-market-922.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization of reports.



The global aircraft refurbishing market was based on data collected and researched; assumptions were made with the help of primary sources who had given their insights on frequency and distribution of the cycles of refurbishing an aircraft, based on which we were able to estimate for all the markets covered in this report.



The main emphasis laid on short haul flights is about on-time performance and cheap fares as comfort and other additional amenities are not expected from the passengers. Airlines in general do not intend to take up narrow body refurbishments in a large scale operation. Short haul aircrafts are refurbished in a large extent as they are mainly done to keep the aircraft in line with the concept of fuel reduction i.e. greener aircrafts. This is primarily done to increase the seating capacity as airlines look at generating more revenue than fly an empty business class.



Freighter conversions will be the one to look out for as trade among nations is becoming popular due to free trade agreements signed by the governments. Most of the conversions happen in North America due to voluminous trade of goods and services. VIP modifications will be the one for the future as more and more business heads have their own private jets and to customize the cabins will involve a lot of money. North America, Europe and Middle East will be the markets to target for while APAC will draw attention.



The estimated revenue for refurbishing market has increased from $3.04 billion in 2012 to $4.26 billion in 2017 globally. The CAGR of 2012 to 2017 is estimated to be 7.0%. The revenues for aircraft refurbishing market show an increase over the forecasted period and will continue to be a fast evolving market.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Aircraft Refurbishing market based on:



This report covers the aircraft refurbishing market by:



Very large aircrafts

Wide Body aircrafts,

Narrow Body aircrafts,

VIP Aircrafts,

Passenger to Freighter conversions,

Commercial cabin refurbishments and

VIP cabin refurbishments



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the Aircraft Refurbishing market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and ROW. The report draws the competitive landscape of the aircraft refurbishing market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and future developments the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the competitors.



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Visit our Google plus Profile @ https://plus.google.com/113935125281262465077/posts

Visit our LinkedIn Company Page @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets