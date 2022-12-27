Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Size, Share, Trends 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- This report analyzes the aircraft seat upholstery market from 2022 to 2027. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the aircraft seat upholstery market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally.



The aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Factors such as the rising number of long-haul flights leading to an increase in demand for maintenance and replacement of seat upholstery for enhancing the comfort of the passengers are driving market growth.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2719395



The wide body aircraft segment is projected to be the largest growing aircraft type segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market. The growth in this market is due to the increased number of seats in wide-body aircraft compared to narrow-body aircraft. The growth of this segment is also attributed to the increase in the number of domestic and international passengers. To provide better comfort to the passengers, the airlines are focusing on upgrading their seats and other interiors.



Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is expected to lead the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing replacement of aircraft seat upholstery in the commercial aviation sector. Commercial airliners refurbish their seat covers every 3 to 4 years as the seat covers wear and tear over time.



Based on material type, the fabric segment is anticipated to have the largest share in 2022. The use of fabric is mainly seen in economy class and premium economy class. The growth of the fabrics segment is attributed to the increase in low-cost carriers, thereby increasing passenger travel in the economy and premium economy class.

Based on seat type, the economy class segment is expected to have the largest share in 2022. High demand for economy-class seats is being witnessed with the growth of Low-cost Carriers (LCCs). Economy class seat covers are made of fabric, cotton, and Flame-resistant (FR) polyester. The maintenance of economy class upholsteries is easy and less expensive than other seat classes.