North America aircraft seating market will exhibit substantial growth over the expected timeline due to the consistent expansion of aircraft manufacturing activity across the region. The region is home to production bases of prominent airplane makers like Boeing, as well as leads in defense spending. U.S. has experienced rapid proliferation in air traffic and construction of airports.



Manufacturers and airline companies are continuously increasing aircraft production to meet domestic and international flight demand, along with commencement of new production facilities in the region. Reports estimate that North America aircraft seating market may witness considerable growth in terms of revenues over the forecast timeframe.



Global aircraft seating market is gaining immense momentum owing to rising innovation in seating design along with mounting air passenger traffic. Companies nowadays are vastly investing in maintenance and repairs as it becomes the top priority for airlines. Major airlines have also been escalating the demand for aircraft where seats are narrower and close together to accommodate large number of passengers.



It is estimated that global aircraft seating market may surpass USD 18 billion by 2025. Advancements in seats with ergonomic designs and better passenger comfort are made to deal with a rising number of travelers at major airport hubs. In addition, due to propagation of low-cost carriers, aircraft manufacturers are looking to optimize the plane design for integrating maximum seats and also enhancing operational efficiency.



Over the past few years, the demand across narrow body fixed wing sector has been at a faster rising pace. This can be accredited to the rising demand for low-cost carriers globally. Apart from low cost of operation and spacious cabin, airline companies are also providing comfortable flying experience at affordable cost.



The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows:

Lufthansa Technik, Mirus Aircraft Seating, Stelia Aerospace, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Geven, JAMCO, Safran, and Collins Aerospace



Need for outstanding fuel economy along with strong enhancements in high wing load capacities will accelerate aircraft seating industry share. Deployment of lighter materials and new engines have bought new innovative features in the aircrafts such as wider seats, enhancement in fuel tanks, and acoustic design. As per estimates, narrow body fixed wing aircraft seating market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline.



Technological advancements and the surge in low-cost carriers particularly on international routes have made flying cheaper and more convenient. Airline manufacturers are giving more focus towards designing comfortable seats for improving sleeping comfort on board for economy class passengers and come up with features to improve body posture and sleeping positions.



Economy class is likely to reach a rapid pace during the projected timeframe due to the prerequisite for a larger number of seats in these aircraft for accommodating consistently growing inflow of passengers. Furthermore, reduction in airfares along with the accessibility of a huge network of flight routes will accelerate aircraft seating market outlook.



From reconditioning seats to fully replacing them, mounting upgradation in cabin systems, adding Wi-Fi and modernizing entertainment systems are some of the key factors that have dramatically changed the airline interiors. In January 2019, Mirus Aircraft Seating had signed an agreement with TUI group to provide seats for its airlines operating in Belgium, UK, and Netherlands.



Similar developments and the need for continuous retro fit activities will expand the production capacities and meet the consumer demand while complying with quality standards. Furthermore, redesigning first-class seats with extra features including cup holders and personalized cabins will certainly boost aircraft seating industry forecast.



