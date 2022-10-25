Aircraft Seating Market Will Grow $8.7 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



The global aircraft seating market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, increasing number of premium economy seats, and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft.



Based on end use, the OEM segment of the aircraft seating market accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on end use, The OEM segment is expected to be projected to have the highest CAGR for the aircraft seating market during the forecast period. The OEM segment in the aircraft seating market growth is attributed to the increase in number of aircraft deliveries and increasing restructuring of aircraft seats by airlines to increase the seat capacity.



Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft is expected to grow from 1,638 million in 2022 and 2,430 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Wide body aircraft have a higher demand for interiors than narrow body and regional transport aircraft since there is greater room for installing wide seats and other cabin interior components. Wide-body aircraft operated by major airlines are focusing on modernizing their cabins.



Based on class, the premium economy segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on class, the premium economy aircraft is expected to grow from 1,375 million in 2022 and 2,019 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The airline companies are increasing premium economy seats to increase their profits.



Based on Region, the North American segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to have the largest market share in 2022



Based on the region, the North American region of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at a rate of 7.3%. The presence of major OEM players in this region is driving the market. Major aircraft seating OEM manufacturing companies of North America, including HAECO (Hong Kong), Collins Aerospace (US), Adient Aerospace (US).