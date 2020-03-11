Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The global aircraft sensors market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing demand for new aircraft. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Aircraft Type (UAVs, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft), By Sensors Type (Gyro, Speed, Pressure, Temperature), By Application (Landing Gear, Flight Deck Environmental Control) and Geography Forecast till 2026."



The report further states that advancements in aircraft technology and the rising number of deliveries of the UAVs and autonomous aircraft would propel aircraft sensors market growth during the forecast period. Air traffic has also upsurged drastically since the past few years owing to the ever-increasing population. It would also impact the market positively.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the aircraft sensors market. They are as follows:



TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Safran Electronics & Defense (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (US)

AMETEK, Inc. (US)

Thales Group (France)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Other key market players

In-depth information about the aircraft sensors market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and hindrances.



Details about the key applications where aircraft sensors are playing an important role.

Competitive landscape consisting of new contracts, product launches, agreements, strategic collaboration, and mergers and acquisitions.



Crucial sustainability strategies adopted by renowned companies present in the market.

North America to Stay in the Forefront Backed by Presence of Prominent Players



In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these regions, North America is expected to dominate by acquiring maximum aircraft sensors market revenue during the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous prominent aircraft producers, namely, Sikorsky Aircraft (U.S.), Bell Helicopter (U.S.), Bombardier (Canada), Boeing (U.S.), and Lockheed Martin (U.S.). Also, the aviation enterprise in this region is booming at present. Additionally, the increasing adoption of army aircraft for maritime and border surveillance sports in countries, such as Canada and the U.S., would boost the growth of the market in this region.



Flight Deck Segment to Lead Owing to High ASP of Premium Sensors



In terms of application, the market is segregated into environmental control, flight deck, and landing gear. Amongst these, the flight deck segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the high average selling price (ASP) of premium quality sensors that are used for flight management in the flight deck. Apart from that, the rising demand for new aircraft would propel the growth of this segment. The sensors are also used in the industrial passenger planes. It is also likely to contribute to the growth of this segment.



Europe, on the other hand, possesses a robust growth potential owing to the existence of many aircraft engine producers in the region who have connections with various OEMs. China in Asia Pacific is a potential market as COMAC, a popular Chinese aircraft manufacturer, is expected to begin delivering its commercial aircraft from 2020. This project would require a large number of aircraft sensors. Hence, the market is likely to grow in this region.



Renowned Companies Focus on Joint Ventures to Broaden Brand Presence



Prominent players present in the market are persistently striving to gain more aircraft sensors market share and increase brand presence during the forthcoming years by collaborating with other renowned enterprises. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:



February 2019: Honeywell International Inc., a publicly-traded conglomerate headquartered in the U.S., announced that it has joined hands with Curtiss-Wright Corp., a diversified product manufacturer and service provider, based in North Carolina. The main aim of this partnership is to develop an advanced way to examine and analyze flight data. Both companies would utilize real-time connectivity to revamp the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, better known as 'black boxes', for the business jet, cargo transport, and commercial airline markets. Curtiss-Wright will be the exclusive supplier for Honeywell's state-of-the-art recorders for business aviation and air transport markets.



February 2019: Transense Technologies Plc, a developer of patent-protected sensor systems and supporting technology, headquartered in Bicester, declared that the U.S. Army chose its licensee, GE Aviation (GE) T901-GE-900 engine for the EMD phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP). The U.S. Army is taking the initiative to re-engine its Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and Boeing AH-64 Apaches.



