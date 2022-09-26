Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- The Aircraft Sensors Market report provides an analysis of the market from 2022 to 2027. It discusses the industry and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the Aircraft Sensors Market, along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increase in air traffic and various technological advancements in aircraft subsystems to drive growth of the aircraft sensors market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53630527



Based on End Use, the OEM segment of the aircraft sensors market is accounted for the largest growth during the forecast period. The modernization programs in aircraft are driving the need for advanced sensors network to support technological advanced solution. This is one of the major factors driving the need for aircraft sensors.



Based on connectivity, wired segment accounts for the largest share in 2022 during the forecast period. Wired architecture is still widely used in all aircraft as wireless sensor networks are still not considered reliable.



North American region accounts for the largest market share among the regions. North America is home to all the major aircraft sensors manufacturers and service providers. Major OEMs and service providers like Honeywell (US), TE Connectivity (US), and AMETEK Inc. (US), have their base in this region. North America also is home to aircraft OEMs like Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), and Bombardier (Canada).