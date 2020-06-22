Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Aircraft soft goods market, of late has been witnessing commendable advancements, given the rapidly changing dynamics of the aviation industry. Aircraft interiors, despite being a part of mainstream aviation for years, has lately come into the limelight as its commercialization has taken a new direction. Thanks to the advancement in infrastructure and globalization trends, there has been a robust increase in the number of passengers travelling by domestic and international flights.



Consistently growing production of airplanes will certainly propel aircraft soft goods industry by 2024. Rise in the disposable income at hand has increased the number of air passengers and has resulted in the boost of both domestic and international fleet, invariably accelerating carpets, curtains and seat covers demand for more airplanes being deployed.



The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows:

Aero Floor, Anker Company, Aero Foams Tapis Corporation, Aircraft Interior Products, Spectra Interiors, Aircraft Interior Sol, RAMM Aerospace, Botany Weaving Mills, Mohawk Group, Desso, Lantal Textile, Fellfab, InTech Aerospace, E-Leather, and F-list



The wool/nylon blend fabric is expected to account for 70% of the aircraft soft goods market by 2024, based on materials. This is due to the product's better material qualities like water and wrinkle resistance, insulation and higher durability. Nylon fabrics are mixed with other materials like polyester that further enhances the material and comfort elasticity.



Leather materials also own a significant part of the aircraft soft goods market share and boast of tear and puncture-resistant features, while it also has low cost and wear which will bolster its adoption. Aircraft soft goods industry share from the polyester segment will witness steady growth due to high durability and chemical resistant properties.



Aircraft soft goods market share from the commercial segment accounted for more than 85% of total revenues in 2017 due to the consistent increase in air passenger traffic. Air traffic in 2018 had recorded an increase of 6% and rose from 4.1 billion to 4.3 billion in 2017.



Government authorities like International Air Transport Association (IATA) prioritize passenger safety, fueling the industry trends. Regional jets segment will experience sturdy growth due to an expanding number of flights and adoption of lightweight materials.



North America aircraft soft goods market holds a prominent share of the global revenues and is anticipated to exceed USD 300 million by the year 2024, owing to the presence of renowned airplane manufacturers that includes Bombardier and Boeing.



Asia Pacific will experience exponential growth in the commercial aerospace sector as well as from a rise in overhaul activities for the worn-out planes. Europe Aircraft soft goods market is expected to witness a significant growth due to the rise in domestic passenger traffic as well as booming tourism sector.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 5. Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Product

5.1. Global aircraft soft goods market share by product, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Carpets

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3. Seat covers

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.4. Curtains

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.5. Others (Seat Fabric, Flooring)

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024



Chapter 6. Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Material

6.1. Global aircraft soft goods industry share by Material, 2017 & 2024

6.2. Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

6.3. Natural Leather

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

6.4. Synthetic Leather

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

6.5. Other (Polyester Fabric)

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024



