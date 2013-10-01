Airdrie Honda Assists Consumers of All Credit Types with Used Car Purchase

Airdrie, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Approximately 40.5 million used vehicles were sold in 2011, both privately and through dealerships, according to industry statistics from CNW Research. This is a 4.4% increase over numbers in 2011. According to car experts AAA, the average age of all cars on the road today is 11 years, up from 9.4 in 2009. This is a testament to the increased quality of vehicle manufacturing says Jason Penner, spokesperson for Airdrie Honda.



"Consumers today demand more quality from a purchase and it's important for dealerships to provide them with vehicles that fit the bill. For example, our certified used Hondas are thoroughly inspected and backed with an impressive power-train warranty and Peace-of-Mind Guarantee. This helps take the fear out of buying used cars and instills confidence, instead." Says Penner.



The best selling cars of 2012 included The Toyota Camry with over 1 million sales, followed by the Honda Accord and Honda Civic, combining to make nearly 1.7 million car sales. This was no surprise to Penner, who said at his dealership, "We have a great selection of Used Honda vehicles as well as non Honda used vehicles. Consumers can shop for used cars for sale with complete confidence. In this day and age where every dollar is counted and considered, consumers need a validation of their purchase and guarantee for the future. We provide that."



The other issue facing many consumers after the long recession of our recent past is credit issues. Says Penner, "Those with less than stellar credit should not be afraid to try and purchase a car. Dealerships are here to help with your next new or used vehicle purchase. We work with all major lending institutions, including Honda Canada Finance. All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. We will work with you to secure a no credit car loan if your situation demands it. We have strong relationships and are committed to finding customers the perfect car loan company to suit their car finance needs. We're eager to provide financing for a new car, or we can assist in used car financing."



About Airdrie Honda

Airdrie Honda believes that family values can and should be applicable in a business environment. This means treating each other and our customers with honesty and respect. They also believe that everyone must be accountable and responsible for their words as well as their actions. Therefore, they emphasize the importance of a well trained and knowledgeable staff that honors their commitments. Furthermore, they believe that to thrive in a community, a business must be involved in their community. As a result, Airdrie Honda is committed to actively supporting community events and organizations to the benefit of all.



Website: http://www.airdriehonda.ca