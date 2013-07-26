aireus Announces Pizza Module for iPad POS Software

Unionville, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- aireus Inc. formaly ISISPOS announces there latest module that specifically addresses the complexity of pizza ordering. The Pizza module is integrated into the core point-of-sale (POS) iPad software. Designed specifically to responed to the the unique and growing demand for pizza take-out and delivery services aireus provides the tools, features and benefits in an all in one solution.



“Our pizza module is built specifically so restaurants that require the need of complex pizza ordering can customize operations by using an intuitive pizza matrix that is robust and pizza feature rich,” says Executive Vice-President Paul Perri. “aireus provides real-time sales statistics and delivery sales among a host of other sales-related data, including intuitive screen flows that allow employees to select various options to customize an order. Restauranteurs will love the fact that one interactive screen handles it all—from size, crust and toppings to specialty and combo orders.”



Restauranteurs can enjoy the “hundreds of advanced features and support designed to make restaurants better, more productive, more profitable and more successful than ever.” Customer support is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



About aireus

aireus Inc., formerly ISISPOS Inc., devlopes the most advanced iPad POS system in the world. From single to multi-store restaurants, hotel,and resorts aireus provides a totally innovative wireless cloud solution.