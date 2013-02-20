Airfloat Announces New Foreign Partnership

Decatur, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- (IndustrialPR.net) Airfloat is pleased to announce the addition of Herramientas AG as its exclusive distributor of Airfloat air film (or "air caster") material handling equipment for the Mexican market. Herramientas AG (or "Tools" AG) is a major distributor of electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and manual tools for industry. based in the city of Chihuahua, AG distributes innovative product from the United States, Canada, Switzerland, South Africa and Germany, including such brands as Milwaukee, Snap-On, Ridgid, and SPX Power Team.



Jason Stoecker, Airfloat’s CEO and President, says, "We are proud to be associated with Herramientas AG and consider them a great addition to our global distributor network. They have been a fixture of Mexican industry since 1979, particularly within the mining industry. AG has a national presence in Mexico and will be able to provide comprehensive support and service to Airfloat customers in this part of the world."



About Airfloat

As the pioneer of air bearing (or "air caster") technology, Airfloat has been creating unique heavy-load movement solutions for over 40 years. based in Central Illinois, Airfloat works with multiple industries to create material handling solutions for loads requiring frictionless, omnidirectional movement to product weighing up to 1 million pounds. From standard air skids and platforms to custom-designed and -built "floating" assembly lines, Airfloat helps market leaders like Boeing, Caterpillar and G.E. Transportation revolutionize their manufacturing processes.



What are Air Bearings? -- An air bearing is an inflatable polyurethane disc that replaces wheels on conventional skids, carts and other material handling equipment. Air is pumped into the bearing and forced out through tiny holes in its underside, raising the device off the ground. The air that is forced out forms a thin lubricating film between the bearing and the ground, allowing nearly frictionless, omnidirectional movement. Airfloat air bearing systems make it possible to move a 1,000-lb. load with about one pound of force.



