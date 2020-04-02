Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Airfreight Forwarding Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Airfreight Forwarding Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Airfreight Forwarding. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Nippon Express Co., Ltd (Japan), DSV A/S (Denmark), UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (United States), Expeditors International (United States), Sinotrans Limited (China), The Panalpina Group (Switzerland) and Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany). According to AMA, the Global Airfreight Forwarding market is expected to see growth rate of 4.3%.



Airfreight Forwarding is the process in which company that arranges shipments for persons or organizations to get goods from the manufacturer to a marketplace, client or final point of supply. Airfreight forwarding agents are the persons who are responsible to provide any service directly as well as indirectly. There is various type of airfreight forwarding processes such as packaging and labeling, documentation and PO management, charter services and transportation and warehousing.



Market Drivers

- Increasing JIT Manufacturing Process

- Growing E-Commerce Sector

- Rising Internet Usage



Market Trend

- Introduction of Block Chain

- Upsurging Demand due to Digitization in Airfreight Forwarding Process



Restraints

- Rail Logistic Market is Popular Due to Low Transportation Cost



Opportunities

- Technological Invention will Create an Opportunity



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 1st October 2018, Kuehne + Nagel has acquired Wira Logistics, a leading logistic indinesian company. This acquision helps Kuehne + Nagel's to expand nationwide warehousing and distribution network in Indonesia. and On 21st November 2018, Kuehne + Nagel has acquired Quick International Courier, a leading provider of time-critical transportation and logistics solutions across the world.



The Global Airfreight Forwarding Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Packaging and Labeling, Documentation and PO Management, Charter Services, Transportation and Warehousing, Other), Application (Medicine, Beverage, Electronic, Other), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing Industry, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Other Industries, FMCG), End User (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Airfreight Forwarding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Airfreight Forwarding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Airfreight Forwarding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Airfreight Forwarding

Chapter 4: Presenting the Airfreight Forwarding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Airfreight Forwarding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Airfreight Forwarding Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Airfreight Forwarding Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



