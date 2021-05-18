Airfreight Forwarding Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Sinotrans, DB Schenker, Nippon Express

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Latest released a research document on Global Airfreight Forwarding Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Airfreight Forwarding growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Nippon Express Co., Ltd (Japan), DSV A/S (Denmark), UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (United States), Expeditors International (United States), Sinotrans Limited (China), The Panalpina Group (Switzerland), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany).



Brief Overview on Airfreight Forwarding

Airfreight Forwarding is the process in which company that arranges shipments for persons or organizations to get goods from the manufacturer to a marketplace, client or final point of supply. Airfreight forwarding agents are the persons who are responsible to provide any service directly as well as indirectly. There is various type of airfreight forwarding processes such as packaging and labeling, documentation and PO management, charter services and transportation and warehousing.



The market estimates and breakdown provided in the Airfreight Forwarding Market study are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. Market Outlook and takeaway points are derived using current facts and statistics such as production, consumption, capacity, Export Import, trade data by category products in Airfreight Forwarding Market. The Airfreight Forwarding market includes sizing by value and sales volume by Type (Packaging and Labeling, Documentation and PO Management, Charter Services, Transportation and Warehousing, Other), Application (Medicine, Beverage, Electronic, Other), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing Industry, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Other Industries, FMCG), End User (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use) by Players and by Regions / Country.



Market Trend:

- Introduction of Block Chain

- Upsurging Demand due to Digitization in Airfreight Forwarding Process



Market Drivers:

- Increasing JIT Manufacturing Process

- Growing E-Commerce Sector

- Rising Internet Usage



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Invention will Create an Opportunity



Regional Size, Growth & Trend Analysis Includes Breakdown as

Geographically, Airfreight Forwarding Market research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Airfreight Forwarding Market by Value & Sales Volume from 2016 to 2026 (forecast). In the global version of report following regions and country can be provided on request

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Spain, NORDICS, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia {Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam}, Others)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of South America)

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



Demand & Supply Effectiveness; Global Airfreight Forwarding Market report additionally provides information about effective distribution / sales channels, Production, Consumption & EXIM (Export & Import) by Regions.



