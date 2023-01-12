NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Airfreight Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Airfreight Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: DB Schenker (Germany), Agility Logistics (Kuwait), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (France), AirFreight.com (United States), Maersk (Denmark), DSV (Denmark), Priority Freight (United Kingdom), DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), DSV (Denmark), PGS logistics (China), Transway Airfreight GmbH (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Airfreight Services

Airfreight is another term for air cargo, which means the shipment of goods through the air. Airfreight service involves the use of freight companies for the transportation of goods by air. Airfreight service is a convenient transportation mode when it comes to expensive goods or products and less in quantity. Airfreight helps to ship goods within a short time duration from one place to another across the globe securely. It is gaining popularity due to the booming e-commerce sector and the need for fastest mode of transportation for perishable goods like food products, beverages, etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Expedited Charter, On-Board Courier, Commercial Airline, Freighter), End-user (Retail & E-commerce, FMCG, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Others)



Opportunities:

Increased Demand for Fastest Delivery of Products



Market Trends:

Rising Trend of Air Freight as an Omnichannel



Market Drivers:

Consumers' Preference towards the Air Transportation for Shipping Precious and Expensive Goods

Rapidly Growing Global E-commerce Industry



