Airless Packaging Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players - ABC Packaging, Albéa, AptarGroup, Fusion Packaging

The global airless packaging market size was $4,046.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $5,938.0 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Airless packaging systems offer precise dosage, high evacuation rate, low wastage & contamination of the content, improved product shelf life, restricts backflow of air due to the presence of pump dispensing system.



Factors such as an increase in cosmetics products, a rise in sales of homecare products, growth in demand for high-end products, and surge in demand for high-quality products propel the demand for airless packaging products. Moreover, the low wastage & fewer contamination attributes of airless packaging have stimulated the growth of global airless packaging market. In addition, government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased awareness about natural & organic products have supplemented the expansion of the airless packaging market. However, the high cost of manufacturing these products is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry.



Major Key Players of the Airless Packaging Market are:

ABC Packaging, Albéa, AptarGroup, Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, Raepak Ltd., Silgan Dispensing Systems



Growing demand for innovative & new design options and increasing inclination towards green products offer promising opportunities for players in the airless packaging industry. Moreover, an increase in demand for Halal certification products provides a lucrative business opportunity to the players.



The global airless packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, material type, end-user, and geography. Based on packaging type, the market is categorized into bags & pouches, bottles & jars, tubes, and others. The bottles & jars segment would dominate the global market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, and handy & tamper-proof attributes. Based on material type, the market is categorized into plastics, glass, and others. The plastic segment accounts for the maximum market share due to its lightweight, easy availability, low cost, and ability to be moulded in various shapes & sizes. The end-user segment includes personal care, healthcare, home care, and food & beverages.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Airless Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Airless Packaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Airless Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Airless Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Airless Packaging industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



