Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The airless tires market is likely to witness remarkable gains on account of growing demand for maintenance-free tires from the automotive sector. Customers nowadays are willing to spend more on good quality tires that require mere maintenance in a long run. This trend has compelled various automakers to introduce non-pneumatic tires in commercial and passenger vehicle variants.



Airless tires are generally non-pneumatic tires that do not require air pressure. These tires are made up of closed-cell polyurethane spokes linked to the axle, acting as an energy-absorbing component in the tire while threading on rough terrains.



Today, a majority of airless tires present on the global market are manufactured either using plastic or solid rubber. Trailers, lawnmowers, and golf carts are among a few examples where these tires are actively being used on a commercial scale.



When it comes to airless tires, consumers would never need to worry about their tires getting punctured and leaking air, because airless tires do not have any air that can leak and render the vehicle immobile. For a majority of drivers, this new feature will revolutionize the way they commute or plan their road travels as it eliminates a big pain point of flat tires and the uncertainty that comes with it.



When a vehicle runs over a jagged or a sharp object on the road, the driver would not have to worry that the vehicle would get a flat tire. This end to the old days of switching out flat tires on the highway would be a welcome change for drivers everywhere.



Since consumers would not need to change anymore flat tires, it would completely eliminate the need to haul an extra tire in the vehicle trunk. Similar to cars that use run-flat tires, this airless tire feature can free up additional trunk space. No need for carrying a spare also means that vehicle will weigh less, and this less weight can further help the vehicle achieve a better fuel economy.



Airless tires may also deliver an array of other specific benefits to trucks that are used across industrial applications. In mining, farming, as well as construction sectors, tire failures can cause significant a loss of efficiency and productivity. In such cases, tires that never puncture or leak would be a substantial advancement for the airless tires market.



Airless tires are also more sustainable, these tires use less amount of raw materials and require less energy for their production. They also reduce the amount of tires scrapped due to damage or puncture. They would eliminate most commonplace wear and tear issues caused by under or over inflation, and can reduce driving risks associated with sudden flats and blowouts.



The global airless tires market is bifurcated into different segments on the basis of product, material, vehicle, sales channels, and regional landscape.



Considering the regional landscape, the MEA airless tires market accounts for around 6% share in the overall market revenue. Rising commercial as well as military vehicle sales in the region will increase product demand over the projected timeframe.



