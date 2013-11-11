Airlines in the UAE to 2017: Market Databook - New Market Report

New Transportation research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in the UAE. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for airlines. 'Airlines in the UAE to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in the UAE. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UAE travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for airlines in the travel and tourism industry in the UAE for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on seats available, seats sold by passenger type, load factor, passenger kilometers available, revenue-generating passenger kilometers, revenue per passenger and total revenue for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering airlines in the UAE
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on seats available, seats sold by passenger type, load factor, passenger kilometers available, revenue-generating passenger kilometers, revenue per passenger and total revenue
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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