Airplane Games 365 Launches to Provide the Best Catalog for Fans of Airplane Games

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Flash games are a hugely popular way for people to enjoy themselves online for free, with games being created by high quality developers being free to play from major websites that encourage up and coming games developers to publish their creations for public amusement. There are many genres of flash game, but of them all, airplane games seem to attract the most enthusiasm from a particular niche of gamer. For them, a new site has been created to offer a huge selection of airplane games from around the internet called Airplane Games 365, and it promises the latest and all-time best releases.



Airplane Games 365 is set up to feature the most popular games on the site on the homepage. There are two strands of popularity- those played the greatest number of times and those rated the highest by players. Imaginative games like Zombie Airplane Parasites and Wings Hunter are among the highest rated while War Airplane and Will It Fly remain the most played.



The games can be searched by the category of gaming such as airplane landing, action or simulator, and can also be searched for using the site’s internal search function. The site offers a complete resource for fans of this particular gaming niche.



A spokesperson for Airplane Games 365 explained, “We are regularly adding new games to our catalog as we discover them or they are newly released- already we have the most comprehensive collection of airplane games available on the internet in one place, but we are always dedicated to finding new and novel experiences for our users. The true secret to these games’ replayability is that they in fact cross so many genres, from physics games to platforming to shooters and puzzle games, all united around the theme of flight.”



About Airplane Games 365

Airplane Games 365 is one of the leaders in airplane games online. The site offers the best free games in the airplane niche. The site is a recent development but is populating with new content every day and growing its user base rapidly. The site also allows individuals to search by popularity and rating. For more information, please visit: http://www.airplanegames365.com/