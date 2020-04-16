Airport Baggage Handling System Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2025 - Siemens, Beumer, G&S Airport Conveyor

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- The global airport baggage handling system market was valued at $8,504.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,509.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.



The baggage handling system (BHS) at airports is a process of transporting passenger's baggage from check-in counter from the departing airport to the cargo plane thereafter collecting it at the arrival airport or destination. The BHS includes numerous different processes and checks. Some of the major tasks carried out by this system are baggage sortation, baggage counting, weight checking, balance loading, screening baggage for security purposes, and transportation of baggage with the help of conveyors and destination coded vehicles (DCV) by reading information present on the bag.



Major Key Players of the Airport Baggage Handling System Market are:

Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, and Glidepath Group.



The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global airport baggage handling system market is analyzed in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017-2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018-2025.



The report includes the study of the global airport baggage handling market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.



Major Types of Airport Baggage Handling System Market covered are:

Conveyor

Destination Coded Vehicle



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Airport Baggage Handling System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Airport Baggage Handling System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Airport Baggage Handling System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Airport Baggage Handling System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Airport Baggage Handling System Market Size

2.2 Airport Baggage Handling System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Airport Baggage Handling System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Airport Baggage Handling System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Airport Baggage Handling System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Airport Baggage Handling System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Airport Baggage Handling System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Airport Baggage Handling System Revenue by Product

4.3 Airport Baggage Handling System Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Airport Baggage Handling System Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Airport Baggage Handling System industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



