Windsor Street Gallery Increases Tourism

Windsor, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- A new street art exhibit is being cultivated in Windsor, and as it grows so do the crowds. The third of four pilot exhibitions was hosted on Sunday, October 1, and the fourth is scheduled for Sunday, November 25.



The third street art fair pilot drew artists and art-lovers from Windsor and the surrounding areas, creating a surge in local tourism. A similarly positive turn out is predicted for the fourth pilot in November, and the exhibit will likely continue to grow as a permanent street show in the New Year. “We’ve always loved Windsor, which is why we decided to base our taxi service here,” a company representative said in a statement about the expanded business with the growing success of the exhibit. “It’s brilliant that the new outdoor art exhibit is doing so well because now even more people can get to know the town.”



Beaumont Windsor Taxis have been providing friendly, punctual transportation services to locals and visitors for a while now. With many people flying in from nearby countries or from further north for the steadily growing street art exhibit, their business has been expanding. For more information about their Windsor cabs or an airport booking, visit their website at http://www.taxis-heathrow.co.uk/ or call 01753 775 075 in the UK, or +44(0)1753 775 075 internationally.



About Beaumont Windsor Taxis

We here at Beaumont Windsor Taxis are dedicated to easing your travel worries by providing you with fast, dependable transport, either from the airport or around Berkshire and the neighboring regions. Our professional drivers arrive 10 minutes early at no extra charge, and if you are flying in to one of London’s airports they make it their responsibility to check your flight. You are not charged for the first 45 minutes after your plane lands, so if your plane arrives late there is no extra cost to you.