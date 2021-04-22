Airport Charging Stations Market to Witness Highest Growth Acceleration in 2021 : Arconas, IFPL, KwikBoost, ChargeUp, Zoeftig

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The airport charging stations are used for charging batteries of portable devices such as mobile phones, computers, and cameras, among others. The implementation and use of the airport charging stations have been driven by the growing trend of public charging ports. The airport charging stations are installed with the purpose to cater to the convenience of the passengers, and the demand for these stations has seen an increase due to the widespread use of smartphones and devices.



Airport Charging Stations can be divided into three categories: Floor-Standing Type, Embedded Type and Wall-Mounted Type. Floor-Standing Type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 56.28% in 2017, followed by Embedded Type, account for 33.73% and Wall-Mounted Type account for 9.99%.



The consumption market share of global Airport Charging Stations in Laptop use, Mobile Phone use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 17.41%, 74.35% and 8.24% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Airport Charging Stations in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Airport Charging Stations market has the most promising sales prospects in Mobile Phone use.



The use of airport charging stations has been spurred by widespread use of mobile phones by passengers, growing on the back of growing ubiquity of smartphones. They have been installed at airports to meet passengers' convenience and need. The airport charging stations market has been rising on the growing popularity of public charging. In recent years, mounting data theft risks and malware risks have been key aspects influencing the demand dynamic in the market. In the light of this, players are focusing on improving the safety of USB sockets so that they can't be used by nefarious motives. More prominently, air passengers have become aware of the imminent risks and adopting technologies that reduce these risks. This is a key aspect of the evolution of the market. In this regard, USB charging adapters have grown in popularity.



Arconas is the largest company in the global Airport Charging Stations market, accounted for 6.23% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by IFPL and Veloxity One LLC, accounted for 3.92% and 3.42% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Airport Charging Stations industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top seventeen manufacturers account for only 40.41% of the revenue market.



Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Airport Charging Stations industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Airport Charging Stations have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.



On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Standing Type

Embedded Type

Wall-Mounted Type



For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Airport Charging Stations for each application, including

Laptop

Mobile Phone

Others



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



