Airport E-Gates Market Status - COVID to Make Big Changes in Estimates : NEC, Gemalto, Safran, Vision-Box, Atos SE

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Airport E-Gates Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Airport E-Gates Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Airport E-Gates This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gemalto (Netherland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Safran (France), Vision-Box (Portugal), Atos SE (France), e-Gate solutions Ltd. (United States), Automatic Systems (Belgium), IER SAS (France), Ayonix Corporation (Japan) and DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH (Germany).



Definition:

Airport e-gates are installed for providing security in order to avoid congestion at immigration counters and to ensure proper movement of passengers. An e-gate system validates the identity of the passenger by using various technologies including iris scanning, face scanning, and fingerprint scanning. Since recent past, airports have been evolving and becoming more responsive, owing to the changing needs of airline passengers, and increasing passenger traffic boosting the growth of the very market globally.



The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.



Market Trend

- The Necessity to Move Passengers Smoothly through Airport Checkpoints

- Technological Advancement in Accuracy of Data

- Enhanced Border Security



Market Drivers

- E-gates Reduce the Passenger Processing Time

- Increasing Terrorism threats in the Aviation Industry

- The Growth of Air Travel in Developed Nations



Opportunities

- Rise in Security Concerns Worldwide

- Increasing Efficiency in Passenger Profiling



The Global Airport E-Gates Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automated, Semi-Automated), Application (Validity and Eligibility Check, Iris Verification, Fingerprint Verification, Data Authentication, Facial Verification, Chip Data Reading, Data Verification), Component Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Airport Type (Civil Airport, Commercial Airport)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Airport E-Gates Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



