Airport Information Systems Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Investment in Technological Intervention Will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The growing efforts taken to enhance technological concepts in airport information systems will emerge in favour of market growth. An increasing number of company mergers have allowed wider product applications, subsequently having a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In March 2018, the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) announced that it has renewed its passenger solution contract with Rockwell Collins. The company announced that it will look to adopt newer technologies passenger addressing systems, with a view to establishing a strong product portfolio. The contract will include solutions such as ARINE MUSE, ARINE BAG LINK, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bag tag support. LAS' latest contract renewal with Rockwell Collins will not just benefit the company but will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.



List of Significant Manufacturers Airport Information Systems market are:

- IndraSistemas S.A.(Spain)

- Sita (Switzerland)

- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company y(The U.S.)

- Thales Group (France)

- Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

- Siemens (Germany)

- IBM(The U.S.)

- IkusiRedes de Telecomunicaciones, S.L.(Spain)

- ULTRA(The U.K)

- INFORM Software(Germany)

- Damarel Systems International Ltd.(The U.K)



Company Mergers are a Growing Trend Among Major Businesses

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the demand for technologically advanced products, several companies are looking to adopt strategies that will help them establish a strong position in the market. In March 2020, Cavotec announced that it has signed two major ground support equipment contracts with Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport. The contract is estimated to be worth USD 3.29 million. Through this contract, the company will supply a range of fueling and electrical power connection systems. The company possesses an excellent range of products and this contract will help the company generate substantial market revenue in the coming years. Cavotec's latest contract will not just benefit the company but will emerge in favor of growth of the market in the coming years.



North America to Account for the Highest Share; Increasing Integration of Modern Concepts will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the dominant region in the coming years. The increasing modernization techniques use at airports and airline infrastructures will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The presence of several large scale companies will also emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1,036.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth owing to the increasing product adoption in several countries across the region.



Some of the key industry developments in the Airport Information Systems market Include:

- June 2019: Thales announced that it has signed a contract with Geneva Airport to deliver a centralized supervision system. The product will gather and analyze operational data and detect irregularities in real-time.



