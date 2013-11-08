Airport Information Systems Market Worth $421.78 Million - 2018 with a CAGR of 6%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Global Airport Information Systems Market (2013-2018)" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the total AIS market is expected to reach $421.78 million by 2018 with a CAGR of 6%.



Browse 24 market data tables with 99 figures spread through 160 pages and in-depth TOC on Global Airport Information Systems Market (2013-2018).



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/airports-information-systems-market-978.html



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The entire IT sector in aviation is growing. Even though the growth is slow it shows a steady pattern. The new opportunities in this market are huge. Airports are ready to invest in transforming themselves to meet the huge traffic demands in the industry. This is evident from the expansion projects in various airports across the world. There are new upcoming airport projects in many countries apart from the terminal expansion plans. To be specific BRIC countries like Brazil, China and India will turn to be the most potential markets by 2018.



There are major players in this market that operate globally. Most of the players are concentrated in North America and Europe. They cater to the global markets. There are other small market players also who operate regionally. Even though there are lot of players the market still remains unexplored paving the way for new business opportunities.



The AIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2013-2018.The market is expected to reach $421.78 million by 2018. APAC and SA will be the fastest growing regions and the most potential markets in terms of new opportunities by 2018.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Commercial Airport Information Systems Market based on:



Geographic Split of the market globally

Market drivers, restraints and challenges

Market Analysis by airports passenger traffic

Technology roadmap

Scenario Analysis

New opportunities in the market



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the Global Commercial Airports Information Systems market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the AIS market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the their competitors.



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