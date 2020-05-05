Airport Moving Walkway Market Projections 2026 by Top Players KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator, Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Hitachi Ltd

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Expanding air passenger base coupled with growing focus on traveler convenience and comfort are influencing airport moving walkways market trends worldwide. Airport moving walkways or travellators are widely deployed across airports to minimize passenger congestion. Ongoing airport construction and expansion activities across the globe are likely to fuel the demand for the equipment in the coming years. In many developing countries, airport development activities are at a nascent stage, which may provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in travellator business. Developing regions like Middle East & Africa are contributing towards a huge demand for autowalk installations owing to the growing investment in airport infrastructure.



According to the latest research report by GMI, airport moving walkway market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.76 Billion by 2026. Some Asia Pacific countries including Japan, China, Vietnam and India are expected to robustly invest for the development, expansion and refurbishment of airports by 2022. For instance, ACV (Airports Corporation of Vietnam) is planning to invest approximately USD 14.7 billion for the construction of news runways and passenger terminal in the coming years.



Likewise, China had previously announced plans to increase its number of commercial airports to 260 by the year 2020. Such progressive plans in other countries are likely to stimulate the installation of moving walkways across the globe. Airport moving walkways market size is forecast to surpass USD 2.7 billion by 2026 worldwide.



The flourishing tourism sector had positively impacted airport moving walkways landscape. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has hugely impacted the tourism and hospitality businesses across the globe. The pandemic has led to chaos and deaths on a large scale. Dipping economies of the nations because of the pandemic may restrict investments in airport developments, which may hamper airport moving walkaway industry in the recent future.



Unlike belt-type moving walkaways, pallet walkways don't require whole systems to be replaced in case of pallet breakage. Growing demand for reducing passenger travel time between flights and terminals is fueling the product demand. Pallet type airport moving walkways are forecast to exceed USD 2.3 billion in value by 2026 on account of increasing product usage as a transportation medium at airports.



Horizontal travellators are experiencing large scale deployment in airports due to growing demand for transferring people from one place to another at the facilities, particularly along the same plane. These travellators are forecast to account for substantial share of airport moving walkways business over the projected timeframe.



Accelerating moving walkways aid in offering quicker passenger transfer time at terminals in airports. They also enable allows huge amount of flexibility during transit at travellators. Accelerating airport moving walkways industry share will exhibit growth rate of around 3.5% through 2026 owing to excellent speed of the equipment as compared to constant autowalks.



In 2016, Europe had reported more than 80 million tourists and the trend may trace an upward graph in the future, post any existing global crisis. The regional government has invested heavily to construct new airports as well as for the expansion of existing airports. Europe airport moving walkaways market size could showcase moderate growth due to rise in number of foreign tourists and notable air passenger traffic in the region.



