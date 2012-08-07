Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- “Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012–2013” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012–2013. Furthermore, this report not only provides a comprehensive overview of customer visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2012, but also showcases average expenditure. Additionally, it identifies average expenditure on food and beverages. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the survey analyzes the most popular products purchased by respondents at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key drivers that help promote frequent visits and identifies the most important customer concerns in purchasing at duty-free outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean’s exclusive panel of European respondents. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012–2013. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better consumer footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The average expenditure of European travelers per visit to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$76 and US$51 respectively.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Competitive prices’, ‘renowned brands at discounted prices’, and ‘last minute gifts’ as the most important motivational factors of purchases at airport retail stores.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012–2013” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes consumer trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012–2013. Furthermore, this report provides a comprehensive overview of consumer visits and time spent at airports retail stores in 2012 and reveals the average consumer expenditure at airport retail outlets, and also identifies average consumer expenditure on food and beverages. This report also identifies product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets and the significance of websites in purchases, and the frequency of utilization of the ‘shop and collect’ facility. In addition, this chapter outlines the key products which occupy the most airport retail space, and the survey analyzes the most popular products purchased by the consumers at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key drivers that help promote frequent visits and identifies the most important consumer concerns for purchasing at duty-free outlets. This report not only grants access to the opinions and behaviors of consumer respondents, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.



Key Features and Benefits

Project trends

Projects opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers and examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better consumer footfall.



Spend activity

Reveals the average expenditure of European respondents per visit to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets.



Uncover challenges

Uncover key challenges and opportunities in shopping at duty-free and duty paid outlets and identify the key actions required to overcome the challenges.



Perceive growth outlook of pre-planned and impulsive buying behaviors

Perceive the significance of pre-planned and impulsive buying behaviors at airport retail outlets.



Identify key product categories at airport retail outlets

Identify key product categories that occupy the most airport retail space and recognize the most popular products purchased in the last six months at airport retail outlets.



Key Market Issues

In total, 46% of purchases at duty-free airport retail stores were ‘pre-planned’, while 54% of purchases were ‘impulsive’

Overall, European travelers declared that 46% of their purchases at duty-free airport retail stores were ‘pre-planned’, while 54% of purchases were ‘impulsive’ in the last six months.



56% of overall purchases made at duty paid airport retail outlets are ‘impulsive’

In total, 56% of their overall purchases made at duty paid airport retail outlets turned out to be ‘impulsive’, whereas the remaining 44% constituted ‘pre-planned’ purchases in 2012.



Food, beverages and tobacco’, ‘perfumes, cosmetics and personal care’ and ‘apparel, accessories and luxury goods’ were the leading product categories

European respondents identified ‘food, beverages and tobacco’, ‘perfumes, cosmetics and personal care’ and ‘apparel, accessories and luxury goods’ as the leading product categories that occupy the most airport retail space.



‘Perfumes, cosmetics and personal care’, ‘alcoholic beverages’, ‘jewelry, watches and accessories’ and ‘tobacco

Respondents purchased ‘perfumes, cosmetics and personal care’, ‘alcoholic beverages’, ‘jewelry, watches and accessories’ and ‘tobacco’ products more from ‘duty-free’ airport retail shops in the last six months.



‘Printed media’, ‘stationery and cards’, and ‘food and non-alcoholic beverages’ were the key products purchased from ‘duty paid’ shops

In total, 75%, 66%, and 65% of European respondents identified ‘printed media’, ‘stationery and cards’, and ‘food and non-alcoholic beverages’ respectively as key products purchased from ‘duty paid’ shops.



Key Highlights

More time spent at duty-free airport retail outlets than at duty paid outlets

According to calculations, the average time spent by a customer at duty-free airport retail outlets is ‘23 min’, as compared with ‘19 minutes’ at duty paid outlets.



The average expenditure on food and beverages per visit to airport outlets is US$14

Overall, 27% of respondents spend between ‘US$11–US$15’ per visit on food and beverages, while 24% spend ‘US$16–US$20’.



In total, 8% of respondents used ‘shop and collect’ facility at airport retail stores

In total, 8% of respondents used the ‘shop and collect’ facility at airport retail stores within the last six months.



Respondents assign more significance to brand selection during the purchase of products from airport retail outlets

‘Art and craft’, ‘food and non-alcoholic beverage’, and ‘stationery and cards’ are the most important within the ‘domestic brand’ category, while ‘consumer electronics’, ‘perfumes, cosmetics and personal care’, and ‘tobacco’ are significant within the ‘global brands’ category.



Key activities that optimize business of airport retailers

‘Promoting price advantages over city-center retailers’ and ‘adapting offers to passenger profiles’ are key activities that optimize the business of airport retailers, as identified by 74% and 40% of respondents respectively.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/airport-retail-trends-in-europe-2012%E2%80%932013-report-555873