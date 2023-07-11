NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Airport Retailing Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Airport Retailing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Airport Retailing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition:

Airport retailing has become a popular concept in the few decades. Often called travel retail, it has become one of the important strategies of key companies planning to promote and create awareness about their brand. Airports where airfares are low are not able to generate high revenue from aeronautical business. Therefore, they shift to non-aeronautical businesses such as retail shops, restaurant, bars, and others. Airport retailing can also include services including hotels, nursing homes, car rental outlets, banks, exchange offices, drugstores, and other stores such as jewelry, books and magazines, gifts and crafts, clothing & accessories, convenience stores, optics, perfumes, and souvenirs.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Autogrill (Italy), Baltona SA (Poland), Dufry (Switzerland), Gebr. Heinemann (Germany), Duty Free America (United States), Dubai Duty Free (United Arab Emirates), Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex (Bahrain), World Duty Free Group (WDFG) (Spain), DFS Group (Hong Kong), Aer Rianta International (Ireland), Lotte Duty Free (South Korea), King Power International (Thailand)



Global Airport Retailing the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Airport Retailing Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global Airport Retailing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are



illuminated below:

by Type (Direct Retailer, Department Store, Specialty Retailer, Supermarkets), Category Type (Liquor & Tobacco, Fragrance and Cosmetics, Fashion & Accessories, Food & Confectionery, Others), Terminal Type (Domestic Terminal, International Terminal)



Market Drivers

Increasing Tourism Sector Globally

Expansion of Multinational Retailers and Increasing Number of Terminals at Airport

Rise in Number of Passengers, Specifically in Developing Countries Includes India and China



Market Trend

Rising Promotional Activities to Increase the Sale of Duty Free Products



Opportunities

Increasing Customer Experience at Airports in Both Developed and Developing Economies

Surging the Disposable Income of the Population and Availability of Luxury Products at Affordable Prices



Challenges

Presence of Downtown Retail Stores



Geographically World Global Airport Retailing markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Airport Retailing markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Airport Retailing Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



