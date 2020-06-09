Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Considering the geographical aspects of airport security market, although Asia Pacific is expected to be a major investment hub, experts claim North America to dominate the regional landscape in terms of revenue in the following seven years. Stringent regulatory compliances to reinforce airport security and mitigate terror attacks have been the key factors leading to robust adoption of airport security technologies.



The reason behind North America to become the hotspot for airport security market investors is quite obvert- the growing emphasis by the U.S. government on security measures such as cyber security solutions, surveillance cameras etc. The TSA has recently launched a novel 3D point scanning technology at the Logan International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor. The computed tomography screening equipment is proclaimed to possess better threat detection capabilities by offering three-dimensional image of screened cargo. With increasing deployment of such commendable technologies, it is of no surprise that North America airport security industry size would widen its horizon in the coming years.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/367



Speaking of the advanced technologies and product developments pertaining to airport security market landscape, Smiths Detection, a leading airport security industry giant has recently launched the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX checkpoint scanner. Reportedly, this scanner was developed to deliver higher levels of security, optimize checkpoint performance, and improve the operational efficiency. The new HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is being incorporated at several airports across Europe, where it has allegedly enhanced security check to the airport baggage system.



Other airport security industry giants are offering technologies such as thermal cameras, video analytics systems, motion sensors, and advanced surveillance that can help airport authorities to easily enforce security protocols. Axis Communications, RedXDefense LLC, IBM Corporation, Thales Group, and Siemens AG are some of the prominent names in airport security market that are bringing end-to-end product and solutions, enhancing the product spectrum of the airport security industry.



Undoubtedly, airports represent potential target areas for frequent attacks such as arson, cybercrime, terrorism, vandalism, and robbery, subject to the large public pool. Thus, taking into account the aspect of national security, streamline screening has of late become a necessity in airports. Airport security market giants are investing in research activities in sync with the efficient automated security and enhance passenger experience globally. Companies are increasingly partaking in long term partnerships with major airports for deploying new technologies.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/367



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Airport Security Market, By Technology

4.1. Airport security market share by technology, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Access Control

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Cybersecurity

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Perimeter Security

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Screening

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Surveillance

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/airport-security-market-report



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.