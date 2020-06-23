Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Disruptive technological advances have paved the way for the expansion of airport security market size over the years. In the light of rising incidences of contraband smuggling activities, shoot-outs, hijacking and subsequent increase in the appetite for aviation security technologies such as RFID, 3D scanning, and biometrics, airport security market is expected to register strong momentum in the predicted timeframe.



Continuous targeting of aviation industry by terror groups and rise in airport intrusion activities has prompted concerned authorities to strengthen their security posture, which is inducing airport security market demand. Moreover, recent years have witnessed a number of devastating airport terror attacks, prompting airport authorities to invest in airport security solutions.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/367



Furthermore, occurrence of these activities can disrupt business for elongated periods of time, making the airport unusable. For instance, in June 2016, mass shooting and bombing attacks at Ataturk Airport in Instanbul was responsible for more than 230 casualties. Rapid industrialisation and globalization has propelled the global passenger traffic. Governments across various regions, primarily in the South-East region, are undertaking large scale construction activities for the development of new and modification of existing airport infrastructure, contributing to the growth of the airport security market.



Technological advancements are revolutionizing the landscape of the airport security market. To tackle the issues of passenger inconvenience stemming from long waiting times and physical body checks, the companies operating in the industry are highly focusing on the R&D activities. For instance, innovations including SmartGate passport processing, IP-based surveillance and biometric facial identification are currently being trailed at international hubs across the world and have led to massive improvements in efficiency and comfort levels as opposed to conventional systems.



The rising trend of IoT technology has further fuelled the demand for airport security market. For instance, Birmingham Airport has implemented a solution that accurately measure queues and predict waiting times. These technologies, which include RFID baggage reconciliation systems, e-gates, and more. Smart technologies, however, owing to their increased dependence on the internet, are more susceptible to thefts and hacking attacks.



The screening application segment of the airport security market is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast timespan. Various governments, in light of rising attacks, have initiated stringent baggage and traveller scanning protocols. For instance, the Liquids Rule issued by the Transportation Security Administration in the U.S restricts the quantity of fluids in hand-held baggage. This is to dissuade terrorist attacks from the carriage of corrosive and acidic liquids that can pose a security threat.



Tourism and large-scale business development is anticipated to drive the airport security market in the Middle East and Africa region. There is a substantial increase in internal and religious conflict and the need for advanced systems to cater to the increasing traveller population encountered per day. For instance, in 2015 the Abu Dhabi airport had deployed the automated document authentication systems to help the passengers in scanning their mobile or home-printed or traditional boarding pass and further speed up the validation process and reduce queue waiting times.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/367



The companies operating in the global airport security market include: Axis Communication, CEIA, BOSCH Security Systems, IBM Corporation, G4S PLC, Hitachi Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Scanna MSC Ltd., Siemens AG, Vision-Box, and Thales Group. The vendors work in close collaboration with the end-users for the testing of their technologies. For instance, the testing of Vision-Box facial recognition software has been initiated in the Charles de Gaulle Airport to speed immigration processes while reinforcing security.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Airport Security Market, By Technology

4.1. Airport security industry share by technology, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Access Control

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Cybersecurity

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Perimeter Security

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Screening

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Surveillance

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/airport-security-market-report



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.