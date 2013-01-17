Airport Transfers to Cairns by Coral Reef Coaches by Luxury Vehicles

Munruben, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Airport transfers to Cairns or other destinations, every service is done by trained and professional staff.



The company is personally committed to working together and continually improving the quality of service to meet the requirements from the customers. The company also offers a private charter in Port Douglas & Cairns for small and large groups. From their air-conditioned mini buses through to Luxury full size coaches, the company has the vehicles to cater for all one's transport needs.



With competitive rates & friendly personalised services, Coral Reef Coaches has the transport solutions for groups of any size & every occasion. It specialises in Conventions & Conferences, Day & Extended charters, School Excursions & Camps, Social & Sporting Groups, Airport Transfers in Cairns, Weddings & Parties and much more.



Coral Reef Coaches can provide all of one's transport requirements in Tropical North Queensland, whether it is private charters in Port Douglas for a large group, or cairns airport transfers. Thus, with a fleet of more than 38 vehicles ranging from limousines to people movers to small and large coaches the company caters the requirements from all sets of travelers.



The company meets traveling requirements from VIPs touring with families and large conference tours and charters or others. It ensures a positive travel experience and anticipates the future needs of the customers. Coral Reef Coaches is the affordable options for Cairns Airport to Port Douglas transfers.



About Coral Reef Coaches

Coral Reef Coaches is a locally owned company that provides Cairns Bus for airport transfers, limousines & private charters, etc. They offer an efficient, reliable service to all the passengers with helpful, friendly staff in comfortable, air-conditioned vehicles.



For further information visit http://www.coralreefcoaches.com.au



Telephone: 07 4098 2800

Fax: 07 4098 1064

Email: info@coralreefcoaches.com