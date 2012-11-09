airportparkinggatwick.com Launch YouTube Channel

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Gatwick Parking price comparison website http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com/ has launched a YouTube channel. The first video on the channel is a fun and informative cartoon explaining what the website offers its customers.



The new channel, at http://www.youtube.com/airportparkgatwick will feature ‘how to’ and information videos, which is its main purpose going forward. These will offer step by step guides on how to get the best deal on all types of Gatwick parking, and will also feature information on hotel plus parking deals. Videos on individual car parks plus updates and information on parking options at Gatwick are also planned.



The first video on the channel is a fun introduction to www.airportparkinggatwick.com. The minute long cartoon highlights the reason the website was set up just under 10 years ago – to save customers time and money by allowing them to compare prices from a number of suppliers quickly and easily to ensure they get the best deal.



Another video is in production and will be added this month. It will use screen capture technology to provide a step by step, click by click guide on how to quickly compare prices and get the best deal on parking this month. This will be followed by guides on each type of parking – on airport, off airport and meet and greet – plus videos comparing the cost of an airport hotel with long term parking, on the lounges available at Gatwick and on each of the airport’s many car parks.



http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com content manager Lynn Rosario said: “We have been comparing prices of Gatwick car parking for almost 10 years now. In that time we have regularly published ‘how to’ guides to help customers get the best deal on all types of parking, but until now they have all been in words, published in online and offline printed media.



This new YouTube channel allows us to be much more inventive and interactive. We are really excited about publishing ‘how to’ guides taking customers through the price comparison process on a screen by screen, click-by-click basis, highlighting the options available and savings that can be made. This will make the guides much easier to apply, allowing more people to quickly compare prices and save on their Gatwick parking.



Our first video, which launches the channel, is a funny cartoon introduction to who we are and what we do. Customer feedback on this and the look of our new channel has been very positive. Please use the link above to pop along and have a look at us on YouTube, to watch the video and to subscribe to the channel to keep up to date on our progress.”



Media Contact:

Lynn Rosario

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane, HA3 6NY Harrow

0208 143 7207

nospam@airportparkinggatwick.com

http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com/