Airportparkinggatwick.com Reveals Parents Can Save Almost 70% on Parking at Gatwick Airport This October Half Term

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Paying to park a car at Gatwick Airport is an expensive part of any holiday, especially during the school holidays including the busy October half term break. However, research by http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com , a leading Gatwick Airport parking price comparison web site, has revealed parents travelling this year can save up to 67% on their parking.



airportparkinggatwick.com compared the cost of parking without pre-booking at the South Terminal long stay car park (the drive up or gate price – currently £13 a day) for 8 days' in the October half term (27/10 – 03/11, 2012 - for schools in the London area) with the cost of pre-booking the same car park, booking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a double room at a hotel near Gatwick with 8 days' free airport parking and free transfers to and from the terminal included in the price.



The section below includes details of the savings compared to not pre-booking, plus the typical transfer time to the airport. The prices should be treated as indicative; they were correct when this article was first published. To compare costs for different dates you should visit these Parking at Gatwick and Hotels with parking at Gatwick price comparison pages.



Costs and options for 8 days parking at Gatwick in the October 2012 Half Term:



On airport long stay not pre-booked: £104.00 (typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £38.90 (62.5% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £34.19 (67% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)



Meet and Greet: £52 (50% saving; no transfer time)



Gatwick Airport hotel with parking: £72.25 for a 4 star hotel (30% saving; double room including parking at the hotel and free transfers, typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes).



Results:



By comparing car parking options and prices, and pre-booking, those travelling in the October half term can save up to 67% on Gatwick parking this year. Just by pre booking the on airport car park, rather than driving up without booking, offers savings of over 60%. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long holidaymakers can cut the cost by two thirds.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, which is ideal for those travelling with children – is another option for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As this does not involve a bus transfer to or from the car park, it can save 20 - 30 minutes journey time. Not only was this 50% cheaper than the on airport gate price, it was only just over £10 more expensive than the best on airport long stay price.



Or those with an early flight can save 30% compared to the long stay gate price by booking a double room at a 4 star hotel near Gatwick with free parking and free transfers to and from the airport. This is a premium of less than £30 on the best price of booking the on airport long stay car park for an extra night in a hotel and a short, calm trip to the airport.



airportparkinggatwick.com Price Comparison Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “Our research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Gatwick this October half term. Not only does this offer savings of almost 70%, parents could also save 50% by booking meet and greet parking, which can cut 30 minutes off their journey time and is much less stressful when travelling with ‘little darlings’. Or booking a double room at a hotel near Gatwick with free parking costs from less than £30 more than parking in the airport long stay car park – an extra night on your holiday for just £30! Whether looking for parking or a hotel with free parking, comparing prices is the best way to cut the cost at Gatwick this half term.”



