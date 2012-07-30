Airportparkinggatwick.com Says Holidaymakers Can Save up to 45% on Parking at Gatwick Airport in August

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Paying to leave a car at Gatwick Airport is an expensive part of a holiday, especially in August when prices are at their peak. However, research by www.airportparkinggatwick.com , a Gatwick car parking price comparison web site, has revealed holidaymakers can save up to 45% on parking next month, simply by comparing prices.



airportparkinggatwick.com has compared the cost of parking a car without pre-booking at the South Terminal on airport long stay car park (the drive up or gate price) for eight days' in August (7 – 15, 2012) with the cost of pre-booking the same car park, booking a park and ride (or off airport) car park with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a night at a hotel near Gatwick with eight days' free car parking included in the price.



The section below includes details of the savings compared to not pre-booking, plus the typical transfer time to the terminal for each option. The prices are indicative, and were correct when this article was first published. To compare costs for different dates visit these Parking at Gatwick Airport and Hotel with parking near Gatwick Airport price comparison pages.



Costs and options for eight days car parking at Gatwick in August 2012:



- On airport long stay not pre-booked: £92.00 (typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)

- On airport long stay pre-booked: £72.80 (21% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)

- Off airport park and ride: £50.62 (45% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)

- Meet and Greet: £66.49 (28% saving; no transfer time)

- Gatwick Airport hotel with parking: £75.00 for a 4 star hotel (almost 20% saving; double room including parking at the hotel, transfers extra, typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes).



Results:



By comparing the car parking options and prices, and pre-booking, holidaymakers can save up to 45% on Gatwick parking in August. Just by pre booking the on airport car park, rather than driving up without a booking, offers savings of more than 20%. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long holidaymakers can cut the cost almost in half.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them – is another option for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As this does not involve a bus transfer to / from the car park, it can save 20 - 30 minutes on the journey time to and from the airport. Not only was this 28% cheaper than the gate price, it was over £5 cheaper than the best on airport long stay price. It is the most convenient type of parking, and cheaper than the on airport long stay next month.



Or those with an early flight can save almost 20% compared to the long stay gate price by staying overnight at a four star hotel near Gatwick with free parking. This is a premium of just £2.20 on the best price of booking the on airport long stay car park (excluding transfers, which cost up to £9 each way) for an extra night in a hotel and a short, calm trip to the airport.



airportparkinggatwick.com Price Comparison Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “Our research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Gatwick next month. Not only can this result in savings of up to 45%, holidaymakers could also save 28% by booking meet and greet parking, which will cut 30 minutes off their journey time too. Or booking a hotel near Gatwick with free parking costs from just £2.20 more than parking in the airport long stay car park – an extra night on the holiday for just £2.20! Whether looking for parking or a hotel with free parking, comparing prices is the best way to cut the cost at Gatwick next month.”



Media Contact:

Lynn Rosario

Chantry Place

Headstone Lane, HA3 6NY Harrow

0208 143 7207

nospam@lutonairportparking.com

http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com/