AirSnore Offers Best Anti-Snoring Mouthguards That Work

The mouthpiece controls snoring, while the drops contain a blend of aromatic plant extracts that provide natural sleep support. This is primarily an AirSnore Mouthpiece review, but I'm also going to provide a brief description of the drops and what they can do.



AirSnore is not a new brand. It's been around for quite some time and has already helped more than 80,000 people to sleep better at night. Needless to say, it has probably helped a similar number of significant others as well.



What is AirSnore?



The anti-snoring mouthpiece is the main product. The drops only provide additional sleep support. They offer the most benefit to people whose problem with snoring is compounded by the fact they also find it difficult to fall asleep.



AirSnore Drops are also a good option for people who have colds, flu, or chest infections that prevent them from falling asleep. These conditions congest the sinuses, block the airway, and interfere with breathing.



The drops provide a combination of natural aromatic and essential oils (eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, Scots pine leaf oil have all shown snoring prevention benefits). Working together, they can help clear the sinuses, ease breathing, help relax, and induce restful sleep.



If the primary problem is snoring, it's best to see the drops as an additional product. The Mouthpiece is the real sleep-saver. Unless someone has insomnia or ongoing chest problems, you are only likely to need the drops for occasional use and may not need them at all.



The mouthpiece belongs to a category of anti-snoring aids known as mandibular advancement devices; MADs for short. MADs fit over the teeth in a way that draws the lower jaw forward.The jaw brings the tongue with it, opening up the airways. That's how it stops the snoring.



Does AirSnore help with sleep apnea?



The AirSnore Mouthpiece may have the potential to help control sleep apnea. Some doctors and sleep specialists recommend this type of device to their patients instead of using a CPAP machine.



However, Wolfson Berg is marketing AirSnore as a device for controlling snoring. One should not use this or any similar device to manage sleep apnea without first seeking professional medical advice.



Is AirSnore Safe?



AirSnore offers a safe and natural way to control snoring. It may take a little while to get used to sleeping with the device in mouth but there should not be any side effects that impact general health or well-being. Initial use may result in some degree of jaw pain and/or headaches, but nothing serious in nature.



