Airsoft Atlanta Gears Up for a Huge Christmas and New Year Sale

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Airsoft Atlanta, an e-commerce retail store in Atlanta, is jam-packed with the inbound orders from every corner of US and abroad. With Airsoft guns being one of the most popular gifts for tactical game frenzies, boys and adults, Airsoft Atlanta is poised to be slammed with warehouse orders this season. Weekends are no longer on cards; with huge orders coming in, employees are working through weekends to make sure no order is lapsed.



"We are amazed to see so many orders coming in and we are working over weekends to fulfill every order.” says Eric Barnes, a salesperson at Airsoft Atlanta. "Airsoft guns are going to be a very engrossing this Christmas and New Year, along with all the accessories and tactical gear that go along with them; we are expecting to create a benchmark this year." adds Eric.



A website with a whole new perspective for a better buying experience



The exclusivity in tactical gears, consumer oriented website, smart order placement and quick delivery turnaround is a promise. Addition of new features to their website, designed to make navigation and availability of information more readily available.



About Airsoft Atlanta

Airsoft Atlanta is a highly experienced pro-shop company that offers Airsoft guns and ammunition to government agencies and consumer players of the sport. Their website offers a selection of guns and expertise that is perfect for any budget. Attention and care are given to all orders and recommendations based on past experiences for Airsoft usage. Airsoft Atlanta is the leader in online Airsoft sales, with a large showroom in Georgia, and a website specializing in Airsoft parts, Airsoft guns, and tactical gear.



