Airsoft Atlanta - Largest Collection of Airsoft Guns - Introduces Deal of the Day

Norcross, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Offering same day delivery of Airsoft guns - Airsoft Atlanta, has the largest selection of Airsoft Guns, parts, accessories, and tactical gear in the world for new players to advanced players.



They have been supplying Airsoft products for 12 years now, including – Airsoft sniper rifles, Airsoft guns, Pistols, Airsoft grenade and many more. All the guns sold have orange tips as per federal law requirements.



Apart from the guns, Airsoft Atlanta also provides accessories and tactical gear like Magpulpts, Condor tactical, Multicam, etc. Their blog is regularly updated with all the deals and new products launched. Recently, they added new products to their collection – new SOF series by Echo 1 and 8mm Cheytac M200 Intervention sniper rifle by SOCOM Gear.



Even with new additions on regular basis and heavy rush in the orders, Airsoft Atlanta still assures the customers that their order will be shipped the same day if the order is placed before 5P.M. EST. Alongside all the great services provided, Airsoft Atlanta has started the Deal of the Day – wherein an Airsoft gun will be posted for $1. The time to post the deal is random, so one has to check their Airsoft page regularly.



Expanding their customer database by providing great deals, it surely is a wonder as to what they have in store for this Holiday season.



To avail great offers, visit: http://www.airsoftatlanta.com/dealoftheday.asp



About Airsoft Atlanta

Airsoft Atlanta is a highly experienced pro-shop company that offers Airsoft guns and ammunition to government agencies and consumer players of the sport. Attention and care are given to all orders and recommendations based on past experiences for Airsoft usage. Airsoft Atlanta is the leader in online Airsoft sales, with a large showroom in Georgia, and a website specializing in Airsoft parts, Airsoft guns, and tactical gear.



Contact

To know more details about Airsoft Atlanta, please contact:

Eric Barnes

Email: airsoftatlantaexport@gmail.com

Web: http://www.airsoftatlanta.com/

Phone: 770-449-9991