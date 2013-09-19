Airsoft Atlanta Provides Airsoft Enthusiast with Quality Products from Airsoft Guns, Grenades to Tactical Gear

Gosport, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Airsoft is a fun game where the players imitate the military actions. Players want to emulate their favorite army hero and feel the excitement of being in combat with the opponent. They want to fulfill their fantasy of being in the war zone with imitation guns, Airsoft grenades, gears and accessories. This game is played by children as well as adults alike.



Airsoft grenades are mock imitations of the real thing. The air soft guns also work like the real ones without causing harm as they are armed with pellets instead of bullets. Then there are the head gears, knee gears, helmets, chest protectors and others. There are full fledged shops for this game with all kinds of related accessories. Multi cam will also provide with the most innovative accessories be it knee pads, head gears or others. A-Tacs has a huge range of accessories that will ignite the passion in the player.



Airsoft was mainly started in Japan in 1970 and then went on to China, UK USA and Hong Kong. It is famous all over the world but is banned in states such as Illinois and Michigan. This is because some states felt that the game is contrary to peace activities that negate the use of firearms. They do not give the message of peace and so they must not be allowed. While in other countries this game is a rage. Some states allow it in private places at the owner’s risk.



About Airsoft Atlanta

The enthusiasm of one air soft player gave way to this wonderful and well equipped air soft store founded in 2000.Initiated at the size of 2500 sq feet it grew to the size of 11500 sq feet. It has the latest accessories for this game and deals in all sorts of guns made for beginners as well as seasoned players.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:



Eric Barnes

Contact Number: 770-449-9991

Email: airsoftatlantaexport@gmail.com

Complete Address: 3280 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite C, Norcross, GA 30092-4382 USA

Website: http://www.airsoftatlanta.com