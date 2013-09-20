Airsoft Atlanta: The Leading Provider of Airsoft Equipment, Featured a New Line of Airsoft Sniper Rifles, Magpul PTS and Condor Tactical Gear on Their Website

Gosport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- In today’s time, people are into all kinds of innovative games that are gripping and entertaining. Airsoft is an example, this type of game play is quickly becoming popular all over the world.



How does Airsoft work? Players are divided into teams who have airsoft sniper rifles with them. These airsoft rifles are not meant to be deadly unlike the original ones, as they are meant for the game only. They are loaded with pellet instead of bullets.



Airsoft is a fun game that many would like to play. It emulates the army set up. This game can be played against any background such as a historic scene or other kinds of organised setups. Of course here protection is given in the form of protective vests, head gears, knee gears and others. The condor tactical gear is one such protective gear.



In most countries this game is legal, except for some states in the US such as Illinois Detroit and Michigan. These states do not allow the use of these guns because they resemble the real arms. At some instances these guns are allowed at private places with the owner’s permission. In The United Kingdom too the use of the guns are prohibited due to their resemblance to original arms.



This game originated in Japan in the late 1970s and spread to the United Kingdom in 1980.It is also popular in the US. The guns are openly produced in Hong Kong, China and Japan South Korea, United States and UK. The magpul PTS is also an air soft gun used for the game



About Air soft Atlanta

This extraordinary company was founded in the year 2000 and came up with its first walk in shop in 2001. With the most innovative air soft accessories they have grown from a 2500 sq feet shop to a 11,500 sq feet one. They are the pioneers in this field and offer the best products for the game lovers.



Contact Information:



For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:



Eric Barnes

Contact Number: 770-449-9991

Email: airsoftatlantaexport@gmail.com

Complete Address: 3280 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite C, Norcross, GA 30092-4382 USA

Website: www.airsoftatlanta.com