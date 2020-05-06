Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Airway Management Devices Market Size study, by Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Others), By End-User (Operating Rooms, Emergency Care Departments, Intensive Care Units, Others), by Patient Age (Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients/Neonates) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as Teleflex, AMBU, Karl Storz etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2026.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2605167-global-airway-management-devices-market-size-study-by-type



Summary

Global Airway Management Devices Market is valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.48% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Airway management device is a type of device that can be used in the medication or treatment of respiratory diseases that cause airway obstruction in prematurely born infants and babies. It is mainly used to avoid and relieve airway obstruction and make sure of proper exchange of gas between patient's lungs and atmosphere. These devices have a wide variety of applications such as emergency, operating rooms, out-of-hospital care and pre-hospital settings. Further, airway associated complications are very common in any surgical interventions of obstetric, neck, trauma, cervical spine, cardiovascular, bariatric, orthopedics and several other surgeries. Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), growing investment & funding by the government bodies for enhancing emergency care infrastructure and high incidence of premature births are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Burden of Disease Study reports revealed that, the prevalence of COPD was around 251 million across the globe in 2016. Also, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths worldwide were caused by this disease in 2015, that is 5% of all deaths globally. Since the prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD is on surging trend thereby, the need for airway management devices has also increased due to it helps in medication of this disease, and even helps in the prevention of respiratory diseases therefore, augmenting the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, rapid innovations and presence of favorable reimbursement policies along with rising mergers & acquisitions between key manufacturers are the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness regarding medical condition and procedures and harmful effects of certain devices on neonates are few factor anticipated to restraining the growth of global airway management devices market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Airway Management Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid technological advancements along with increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in this region, which create demand for Airway Management Devices. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as an increase in production of these devices in India and China coupled with high R&D investment by the global manufacturers that would create lucrative growth opportunities for the airway management devices market across Asia-Pacific region.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2605167-global-airway-management-devices-market-size-study-by-type



Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic, Smith's Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Teleflex, AMBU, Karl Storz, Flexicare, Intersurgical, Sunmed, Vyaire Medical, Salter Labs



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others



By End-User:

Operating Rooms

Emergency Care Departments

Intensive Care Units,

Others



By Patient Age:

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients/Neonates



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Airway Management Devices Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2605167-global-airway-management-devices-market-size-study-by-type



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Airway Management Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Airway Management Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. Airway Management Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Airway Management Devices Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Airway Management Devices Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Airway Management Devices Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Airway Management Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Airway Management Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Airway Management Devices Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Airway Management Devices Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Airway Management Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Airway Management Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

....Continued



Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2605167



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter