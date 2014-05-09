Aisleworx Announces a New Kickstarter Campaign "FunCarts"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Just when it was thought that there were too many screens already in the world, a new Kickstarter campaign is looking to put even more in.



And in the last place it is thought possible!



They could now have small screens in high-tech shopping carts called ‘’FunCarts’’ coming to a supermarket near to all. The program has just launched in Dallas and is already proving a hit with kids and parents lining up to use the carts.



About Aisleworx

Aisleworx, the company behind the venture, says that the carts actually involve and teach the kids while parents (and other shoppers) have a more peaceful and relaxed shopping trip.



They are currently running a Kickstarter campaign to develop an animated character called ‘’Howie Rolls’’ be a virtual host to the kids as they are pushed around the store in a FunCart. Howie delivers positive messages like healthy eating and safety, as well as fun, educational kids programming so the kids aren’t just shopping, they’re learning too.



Patrick Burke, a spokesman for the company says “Far from kids being glued to a screen, the FunCart program actually involves the kids more in the shopping trip. With the smart use of technology and characters we can maximize the time in the supermarket to educate and entertain the kids while their parents can shop in peace.”



For more information, including high resolution images, please contact:



Patrick Burke, Vice President- Retail Programs

Aisleworx

Phone: USA (415) 562-4753

Email: patrickb@aisleworx.com

Website: http://www.aisleworx.com