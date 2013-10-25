A&J Reliable Adds More Tips and Advice to Website

Spring Valley, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- A&J Reliable has added tips and advice to its blog in addition to the information on its many roofing services. The articles stress the need not to take shortcuts, forget blueprints for the project, or underestimate the size of the project. Roof preparation, proper materials, ladder positioning and safety, safety risks, and other topics are covered as well by this New York roofer .



With these valuable news and tips columns, this NY roofing company stresses the importance of being prepared and addressing safety. Each article outlines various points and clearly explains what has to be done to achieve a specific goal. They are available on the blog section of the company’s website for instant access to important points.



The company provides commercial and residential roofing services throughout New York City, plus NY roof washing and service in Rockland, Bergen, Westchester, Putnam, and Fairfield Counties. A NY roofer can also service homes and businesses by providing Rockland County roof washing at affordable prices with reliability and friendliness.



Also, the New York roofing company accommodates metal roofing, copper works, copper and seamless gutters, window and gutter installations, siding, and more. It is known for its expertise and service. The company won the 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award for roofing, gutter repair and replacement, and roof cleaning.



Free quotes can be received by contacting the company online. Its workers are committed to providing the best in service and collaboration. For more information on the company and vital information contained in the blog, go to www.ajreliable.com



About A&J Reliable

A&J Reliable is an experienced roofing specialist in the New York City and surrounding area. It provides commercial and residential roofing services, gutter cleaning services, window installation, and siding services. Experts are trained to collaborate on each project and meet the home improvement needs of every customer.