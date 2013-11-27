Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd. (68400) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd. (68400) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd.'.



WMI's 'AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd. (68400) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd. (AJ Rentacar) is a car rental company, based in South Korea. The company provides rent a car service, long term and short term car rentals, car financing service, transportation service, maintenance and distribution of cars, used car sales, and overseas car rental services. It operates through 72 branches located at major cities and airports in South Korea. The company operates through a fleet of 40,000 cars. It offers services to business and leisure customers. The company operates through a subsidiary: Aju Auto Rental Co., Ltd. AJ Rentacar is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



AJ Rent A Car Co., Ltd.



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