AJamaicaExperience.Com Offers Opportunity to Visit Jamaica Without Leaving Home

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Following a lengthy period of research and development, AJamaicaExperience.com announces its official launch. The website allows users to immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of the Caribbean Island from the comfort of home, as well as equip themselves with all of the knowledge they need to plan the perfect Jamaican getaway.



Tourism is the island’s dominant foreign exchange, bringing almost two million people onto its shores each year. With this in mind, AJamaicaExperience.com is poised to become one of the most popular Jamaica sites online, offering an engaging and comprehensive preview of Jamaica, along with live and up-to-date information on where to go, what to see and how to indulge in true island paradise.



“People can expect to find an informative insight into Jamaica’s must-see places” says Maxie Dacosta, a Jamaican citizen who, along with Robin Treston, personally creates the entire site’s content from first-hand experience.



He continues, “We cover events to experience, Jamaican fare and delectable restaurants, adventures to try, the best value hotels and even the current Jamaican business climate and opportunities.”



As part of the site’s remit to provide succinct and perfectly organized information, discussions and content are organized into intuitive sections. Categories include travelling to Jamaica, Jamaican culture, Jamaica history, Jamaican cuisine, Jamaican music and investments in Jamaica.



DaCosta and Treston update the site on a weekly basis to ensure that, aside from growing the content, all previous information is fully up to date. The duo is known on the island for the authority and knowledge they impart on people around the world. In fact, Maxie DaCosta is the Grandson of Peter Hinds, a founding member of the Walkerswood Pioneer Club, who gave birth to the first registered co-operative farm in Jamaica.



Their experienced grounding culminates in a website that is rich with information. Aside from the expansive range of written materials the site also boasts a library of videos, offering an exciting and truly mouth-watering look at many of the islands best and most affordable hotels.



New content and updates are also shared via the website’s Twitter and Facebook social media feeds.



“We have no other goals aside from giving people an opportunity to see all that our beautiful island has to offer. Whether they are planning a business trip, a vacation or if they just want to escape from their chair to a place where the sun is always shining, we have them covered” DaCosta concludes.



To make that escape, simply visit: http://www.ajamaicaexperience.com



About AJamaicaExperience.com

AJamaicaExperience.com is the brainchild of Maxie Dacosta, Sr. and Robin Treston, Sr., Jamaicans who are passionate about giving the world a sneak peek of their beloved yard.



Founded in 2012 the site is home to countless articles about Jamaica which are invaluable to tourists or investors. The tandem, who hails from St. Ann Parish, Ocho Rios in Jamaica, also runs Ocho Rios Jerk Restaurant in Jensen Beach, Florida.