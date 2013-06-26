AJ's Plumbing Provides Local Service, National Standards for Customers Along the Emerald Coast

Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- AJ’s Plumbing is a full service plumbing company, which provides preventive maintenance, emergency and custom construction and remodel services for Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, and Panama City Beach, Florida. AJ’s Plumbing has been locally owned and operated by AJ Dubuisson since 1989. AJ Dubuisson is state licensed and certified master plumber, and AJ’s Plumbing is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, is a member of the Walton Chamber of Commerce and a member of the National Federation of Independent Business. AJ’s Plumbing was named “Best Of the Emerald Coast” by Emerald Coast Magazine readers.



AJ’s Plumbing provides a number of services for home and business owners. They include:



- Sewer Inspection, using a camera to identify location of blockage or root bellies on indoor and outdoor pipes (up to 10 inches)

- Repairs to water lines, drain lines, sewer backups and clogs, faucet repair, water heater installation and repair, water main breaks, toilette tanks leaks.

- AJ’s plumbing also provides plumbing service for remodels and new construction projects, including fixture and faucet installation, relocation of plumbing, replacement and repair of appliances, like dishwashers, icemakers, garbage disposals and dishwashers.

- Custom plumbing installation, custom showers, wet bars, steam units

- Repair for electric, gas, and immediate water heaters

- Whole house re-pipes and re-piping of drain lines and water lines

- Gas piping installation for fireplaces, pools, water heaters, grills,

- Gas line repair

- Fixture and faucet sales



About AJ's Plumbing

AJ’s Plumbing serves the Emerald Coast, including the cities of Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, and Panama City Beach. They offer 24-hour emergency repair services and are open Monday-Friday from 8:00 am-4:00 PM.



As a locally owned and operated business, AJ’s Plumbing is dedicated to serving the Emerald Coast. AJ’s Plumbing prides itself on being thorough and efficient in order to install confidence in all our customers.



AJ’s Plumbing is located at 998 Bay Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32549

850.231-1473 for both business and after hours emergency calls. http://www.ajsplumbinginc.com