A.K. Powell, Interior Designer to the Stars, Launches New Website

Powell, owner of A. Keith Powell Interior of Miami Beach, Florida, has worked in the design industry for more than 25 years running his own successful boutique firm. A would-be marine biologist who moved from his native Los Angeles to study at a local university in Ft. Lauderdale, Powell discovered that he was more of the creative sort, took a job working for Ralph Lauren arranging displays, and within two years, started his own display company—with Ralph Lauren as his first freelance client. Over a short time, A. Keith Powell Interior acquired the contracts to design the windows of Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Calvin Klein, Gianfranco Ferre, and Gianni Versace boutiques.



His career took on new realms when he was hired by a friend—a professional polo player—to decorate his estate in South Florida. When the project was nearing completion, the client wanted someone to tackle the landscaping. Keith took on the challenge, in the process learning new things, and beautifully completing his first landscape project complementing the estate’s overall design.



Word of mouth spread his reputation and soon he developed a strong and loyal client base in Palm Beach and the surrounding areas of people who want to have the “Powell” touch on their estate—a “complete design” approach to interior and landscaping design that creates a singular vision from the driveway through the rear lawn.



"I want the finished product to be literally turnkey, even if it's only one room," says Powell. "I like to create a story when I design a home, similar to writing a book. My clients are the characters whom I get to know very well. It is easy for me to then create a story that fits that particular client’s personality!"



Powell recalls when he was young when his mother, an Animation Director at Disney Studios in Burbank would bring him to work on the weekends, giving him an exaggerated imagination of the real world as it allowed Keith to have Disney characters as babysitters.



Those experiences as a child has developed in him an innate ability to “push people’s limits beyond what they expect or accept within their own realm”, he says. "If I gave people a soulless, on the surface design, why hire a Designer at all?"



This philosophy has landed him contracts in Palm Beach, Newport Beach, Nantucket, New York City, and most recently on a large project in Jamaica for a heavyweight boxing champion.



"I can't believe how lucky I am to have been blessed with this," he said, "Had someone told me 25 years ago this is what I would be doing, I would have laughed! Now I cannot imagine doing anything else."



About A. Keith Powell

Possessing more of an interest in the textures of coral reefs and underwater caverns rather than silk or linen, Keith Powell moved to Florida with his sights set on a career in Marine Biology, never realizing the latent gift within him for interior design. It was by pure chance that Keith met an executive from Ralph Lauren where he was hired to set up an emerging chain of stores. As he brought beautiful works of art to life in the display windows of the Ralph Lauren stores, Keith discovered the natural talent he had for what he still saw as simply “putting things together.” The recognition and awards he received as a result of his work in the Ralph Lauren displays soon revealed to him that his knack for putting things together was much more of a gift and true talent than he’d ever imagined.



