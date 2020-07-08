AKA Snacks Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Healthy, Bold & Delicious Palmonds

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- AKA Snacks has proudly announced the launch of its all-new healthy, bold, and delicious snacks called Palmonds. The US based company is taking the almond based snacks to the next level with these Palmonds and it has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this project to the world. Moreover, this campaign will play a major role in raising funds and support for this project, and the company is welcoming generous contributions by the backing community.



"We are a healthy snack company dedicated to providing its customers with healthy, high protein, plant based snacks that are satisfying and delicious." Said Ashley Kathleen Allyn, the Founder of AKA Snacks, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Our mission is to create boldly flavored, healthy snacks that deliver people the nutrients their bodies crave, and our dehydration process allows us to create long lasting, shelf-stable, healthy snacks without using any preservatives, oils or roasting." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/akasnacks/aka-snacks-healthy-bold-delicious-palmonds and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,500, and Ashley is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Ashley Kathleen Allyn

Ashley Kathleen Allyn is a California based aspiring American entrepreneur and a seasoned Chemist in the manufacturing science and technology industry. She has recently announced the launch of her own nutrition company called AKA Snacks and is proudly introducing its first product called Palmonds. Moreover, Ashley is currently raising funds for this project on Kickstarter and is welcoming generous community support.



Contact:

Contact Person: Ashley Allyn

Company: AKA Snacks LLC

City: Mission Viejo

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 16198847489

Email: info@akasnacks.com

Website: www.akasnacks.com