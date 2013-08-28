Akado Launches New Service - Russian Online Reputation Management

Kouvola, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Akado, a Finland based company and a renowned name when it comes to SEO and online marketing, today announced the launch of their new service -Russian Online Reputation Management.With the same, the company would aid the clients in marketing new products in the Russian social media and increase brand awareness resulting in improved brand image and higher sales in turn. Some of the areas of work constituting the service include social networks, blogs, forums and video hosting among others.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ilya Nikitin, the Managing Director of the company said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our new service - Russian Online Reputation Management. Russian internet audience stands at around 61 million in the present times, which is the largest in Europe.”He further added, “Our new marketing product will increase the brand awareness and help you gain your customers and confidence. It would also improve the image of your company resulting in increase in sales figure."



According to the sources, the product would be advertised with the help of social media including Twitter, Facebook and forums among others. The company is also providing video hosting services on YouTube, Video@mail.ru, Smotri.com and Rutube. Blogging methods are also used by the company, which includesBlogs@Mail.ru, LiveInternet.ru and LiveJournal.com.Other aspects included in blogging process related to the service include commenting on blog post, blog advertising and posting, creating and promoting business blogs and communities and keeping an eye on the competitions and promotions of other business houses.



About Akado

Akado offers anextensive range of marketing solutions for products and brands in Russian market. The company offers various services including Business Development in Russia, SEO Services, Press Release Distribution and Online Reputation Management. Sources confirmed that the Russian internet marketing is expanding at a fast pace and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well.Ilya added, “With the huge growth, there is a dire need of a service that helps you develop the reputation of your business online and our service offers the same.”



Contact Information

Contact Person: Ilya Nikitin

Contact Number: +358 92 3165521

Email id: ilya.nikitin@akado.fi

Website: http://akado.fi/

Address: Prikaatintie 9, 45100 Kouvola, Finland