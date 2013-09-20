Akado Launches Yandex PPC Advertising

Kouvola, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Akado, a Finland based internet marketing company today announced the launch of their Yandex PPC advertising service. Yandex is one of the most effective waysof promotingthe products, services as well as organizations in Russia and CIS countries.



When contacted, Ilya Nikitin, the Managing Director to the company said, “Yes, we are starting our new services for contextual advertising. Yandex PPC network is a main part of Russian search engine marketing world.It is like Google AdWords for the Russian online market.”He further added, “We aim to help people start their business in this fast-growing market instantly and create and manage an advertising campaign in Yandex.Direct platform.”



According to the sources, the biggest audience of Yandex direct is from the Russian online market.In Yandex network, all the advertisements are presented with search results and a link to the related website. The service offers a single biggestpossibility of the solvent audience in RuNet. It creates an opportunity for even those who do not have their own website byproviding a kind of virtual business card free of cost. Sources confirmed thatYandexmonitor positions and provide new result automatically. It can also adjust the advertisements for providing the magnetismto the audience.One can get complete statistics from Yandex.Metric. If experts of the field are to be believed, it offers a user-friendly interface, low rate per click and flexible control for advertising campaigns.



The company also offers a vast range of other internet marketing services including press release distribution, article marketing, SEO, SEM and online reputation management to name of a few.The company provides complete reports related to the number of clicks on the website and resources along with the suggestion to raise the conversions of the advertised resource. It offers different ways to boost the efficiency of contextual advertisements.Akado also guides the clients in relation to website designing, improvements, development and special offers.



About Akado

Akado is an internet marketing company that was founded in Finland in the year 2004. The company provides a range of advertising and marketing services targeted to Russian market.



Contact Information

Contact Person:

Contact Number: +358 92 3165521

Email id: admin@akado.fi

Website:http://akado.fi/

Address: Prikaatintie 9, 45100 Kouvola, Finland