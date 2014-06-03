Akado Oy Announces Online Reputation Management Services for ORM Agencies

Helsinki, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Akado Oy, a leading online marketing agency in Finland, has announced the availability of online reputation management (ORM) services for ORM agencies. The company already works with a number of U.S.-based ORM agencies, which depend on Akado Oy to provide the best service to their customers.



Its LinkWiper service, available at a low cost, enables users to receive an instant quotation plus daily position monitoring. All they have to do is mark the negative results appearing for a specific keyword. With the company’s services, businesses and individuals can control what people see when they go online and search a particular brand or name.



Akado Oy now provides a service model in which customers pay weekly amounts. It uses powerful SEO tools to effectively move negative links down to lower positions. No contract is required; fees are set based on keyword competition. Service prices start from $60 per week per one keyword.



There are many providers trying to sell such services. Akado Oy provides expert service in order to fix search results to customers’ requirements.



To learn more about the company’s ORM services, go to http://akado.fi/services/online-reputation-management/.



For more about Akado, visit http://akado.fi/



Contact:

Ilya Nikitin

E-mail: ilya.nikitin@akado.fi

Phone: +358923165521