Akado Oy Now Offering Search Engine Optimization for Yandex

Kouvola, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The Russian internet audience is 61 million, the largest in Europe, which explains the huge demand in SEO for Yandex. Now, Finnish company, Akado Oy, offers SEO services for both Russian-speaking and non-Russian companies to reach the lucrative and rapidly growing Russian market.



“We realized that so many companies are trying to work their way into the Russian market, very often with very little guidance and without any real SEO assistance. That’s why are proud to offer SEO services to help European companies get to the top of the search on Yandex, Russia’s largest Internet search engine.” –Ilya Nikitin, Managing Director, Akado Oy.



Most companies are familiar with search engine optimization for Google, Bing and Yahoo. What many companies don’t understand is that in Russia, Yandex is the largest and most visited search engine used in the Russian Federation. Akado Oy offers SEO services specifically designed to the algorithm of Yandex. Using their expertise and years of experience, Akado can quickly and efficiently help a company get to the front page of Yandex: http://akado.fi/services/business-development-in-russia/russian-seo/yandex-seo-services/



“By offering SEO services for Yandex, Akado is able to help European and American companies move their products and more quickly in the Russian Federation. We have been able to help dozens of corporations from around the world enter the Russian Internet market at a level that few other services can.” – Ilya Nikitin, Managing Director, Akado Oy.



About Akado

Akado Oy was founded by Ilya Nikitin. Based in Finland, Akado offers European and American businesses access to the Russian market using the expertise of Ilya, Irina Pavlova, a linguistics expert and UloSostra, the “technical guy.”



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ilya Nikitin at +358 92 3165521 or email at admin@akado.fi.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Ilya Nikitin

Contact Number: +358 92 3165521

Email id: ilya.nikitin@akado.fi

Website: http://akado.fi/

Address: Prikaatintie 9, 45100 Kouvola, Finland